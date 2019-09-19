HSU to host Women’s ITA this weekend

ABILENE, Texas — Hardin-Simmons will host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Southwest Regional this weekend in Abilene.

Teams from all-around the region will be on hand for the tournament that will be played at Hardin-Simmons, Abilene Christian, McMurry, Abilene High and Rose Park Tennis Facility.

Spread out over four flights, 128 players will be in the singles draw and 64 doubles teams will be in two draws. The tournament runs Friday thru Sunday.

Admission is free for the event.