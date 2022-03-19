ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s and women’s outdoor track squad ran in the Wes Kittley Invite at Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Isaiah Poston took eighth place at the ACU meet in the high jump with a mark of 6-05.5ft. (1.97m).

Layton Ranson took sixth to lead the Cowboys in the long jump with a 22-10.5ft. (6.97m). Ranson also took sixth with a 175-04ft. (53.46m) javelin throw.

Jordan Flores led the team with a triple jump of 47-09.75ft. (14.57m), good for third overall in the meet. Flores had a long jump of 22-02.5ft. (6.77m) for the Cowboys as well.

Daelen Warren-Fruge led the team with an 11.02 in the 100m. Javarian Belcha finished in 11.44 and Zorian Burley ran an 11.88.

Garret Rothans represented the Cowboys in the 110m hurdles with a 16.50 finish. J.C. Mayfield ran the 400m hurdles in 1:01.

Malik Pratt led the Cowboys in the 200m with a time of 21. 98. Warren-Fruge finished in 22.53 and Chris Freeman ran the 200m in 23.87 for HSU. Luke Martinez ran a 53.38 400m for Hardin-Simmons.

Zach Mitchell finished the 800m for the Cowboys in 1:59. Pratt came in at 1:59 as well with Sharif Ahmed and Freeman both coming in at 2:04 in the 800m.

Mitchell led in the 1500m at a time of 4:12. Ahmed finished for the Cowboys in 4:30.

Kynnedi Brown placed fifth in the triple jump and ed the Cowgirls with a 36-07.75ft. (11.17m) jump.

Brown also led the Cowgirls in the 100m hurdle series with a finish of 15.34.

Jada Slaine took the team lead in the 100m with a 13.15 and Abby Bramlett came in at 13.18 for the Cowgirls.

Kylah Holland finished fourth overall at the meet in the 1500m with a 5:01 time. Shelby Schmidt came in at 5:36 for HSU.

Laura Bennet threw discus and javelin for Hardin-Simmons on the day. Bennet had a 112-03ft. (36.79m) discus and a 63ft. (30.28m) javelin throw.

Senior Logan Haller led the team in the high jump posting a 5-01.75ft. (1.57m) for sixth at ACU.

Kadi Downs led the Cowgirls with a 17-04ft. (5.28m) in the women’s long jump. Bramlett landed a 15-06.75ft. (4.74m) in the long jump as well for HSU.

The next event for the Cowboys and Cowgirls will be the D3 Challenge at Texas Lutheran in Seguin, Texas next Saturday.