The NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships start later this week, and Hardin-Simmons is well represented.

The Cowboys and the Cowgirls are sending eleven athletes to the national championships.

Keni Fisher and Kaitlyn Callaway represent the women’s team, and nine members of the men’s team are headed to Ohio.

That number is nine times more than the Cowboys sent to nationals last year.

The Cowboys growth is evident, and the members of the team are proud of how far the program has come in the last few years.

Parnelle Shands said, “It’s a great feeling because last year, for outdoor season anyway I was the only one to go. So to have all of my teammates there, both relay teams and a couple of jumpers, we’re really making a statement for Hardin-Simmons.”

Malik Pratt said, “Just getting better every year, I definitely feel like we’re getting better every year with most people qualifying with faster people and it’s just great.”

Both Cowboys relays are going to nationals.

The spring relay is ranked eighth, and the mile relay is fourteenth.