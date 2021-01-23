HSU Track Sets Record at Friends Univ.

WITCHITA, Kansas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s and women’s track teams kicked off their seasons at the Friends University NAIA Mid-Season Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Junior Malik Pratt set a Cowboy record in the 600m, breaking the mark he previously set with a new time of 1:23.45. Ethan Ramirez ran a 1:28 in the 600m.

The Cowgirl 4x400m relay team placed first with a time of 4:20:28. The team consisted of Keni Fisher, Nakiah Tolbert, Abby Bramlett, and Dani Cooper.

The HSU men’s 4x400m relay team also placed first. The team of E.J. Konah, Ramirez, Javarian Belcha, and Pratt finished in 3:26.17.

Fisher and Cooper led the Cowgirls in the 60m, both running a time of 8.19. Bramlett had an 8.46 in the 60m.

Konah led the Cowboys with a 6.97 in the 60m, placing fourth overall at the meet. Daelen Warren-Fruge clocked a 7.32 and Daniel Rivera finished in 7.45.

Konah also led the Cowboys in the long jump, placing second with a 21-9 (6.63m). Teddy McIntyre finished fourth with a 21-1/2 (6.41m). Rivera jumped 18-9 ¾ (5.73m) for the Cowboys.

Fisher came in second overall for the Cowgirls in the long jump with a 16-7 ¼ (5.06m). Logan Haller jumped 13-10 ¼ (4.22m) for the Cowgirls.

Haller led the women with second place in the high jump with a 4-9 ¾ (1.47m). Fisher jumped 4-7 ¾ (1.47m).

McIntyre finished fourth for the Cowboys in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.69.

Cooper led the Cowgirls in the 200m running a 27.30. Bramlett had a 28.21 and Tolbert ran a 28.48.

Pratt finished the 200m in 23.34 for the men. Belcha ran a 24.12 and Warren-Fruge finished in 25.25.

The action continues for the HSU track teams at Friends University on Sunday.