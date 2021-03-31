HSU track teams ranked in the USTFCCCA Top 25

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s and women’s track teams were both ranked inside the Top 25 in the nation for Division III by the USTFCCCA National Rating Index on Tuesday.

The Cowgirl outdoor team sits at No. 9 in the nation according to the index. Senior Keni Fisher leads the nation for Division III women’s outdoor long jump with a distance of 5.71m that she jumped at Trinity.

The Cowboy track team was ranked No. 11 in Division III. The Cowboy 4x400m relay team of Caleb Gray, E.J. Konah, Ethan Ramirez, and Malik Pratt currently rank second in the nation with a time of 3:18.16 which they ran at the Texas Lutheran D3 Challenge.

Kynnedi Brown leads the Cowgirls in the hurdle events, ranking fifth in Division III in the 400m hurdles and ninth overall in the 100m hurdles.

The Cowboy 4x100m relay team of Daelen Warren-Fruge, Konah, Javarian Belcha, and Parnelle Shands ranks fourth with a time of 42.16.

Pratt ranks seventh in the 400m and Konah is ninth in the 100m dash for the Cowboys. Freshman Jordan Flores ranks eighth in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump, which he set a Cowboy outdoor track record for already this season.

Kaitlyn Callaway ranks in the top ten for the javelin throw and currently sits at No. 6 in the nation for the Cowgirls with a throw of 40.02m.

The next outdoor track event for the HSU teams will be at the Oliver Jackson Twilight hosted by ACU on April 22 before the ASC Outdoor Championships beginning on April 29.