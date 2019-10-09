HSU trying to bounce back from first loss

The HSU Cowboys are coming off their first loss of the season.

Head coach Jesse Burleson’s team turned the ball over five times and that led totheir 38-27 loss to Texas Lutheran on Saturday.

Now, the job is to get over the loss and move on.

That’s easier said than done when you have an open date.

Burleson said, “We have a 24-hour rule after a game, whether it’s a win or a loss, either way we’ve got to turn the page and move onto the next one. Obviously, we’re very disappointed with the outcome but we know what we did wrong and we know how to fix those mistakes. We’ve just got to have a sense of urgency to get better and drastically improve this week and that’s what we are going to work on.”

Jaquan Hemphill said, “We’ve talked about responding, knowing we have to push forward no matter what, life goes on and we’re going to move on too. Having that loss under our belt is going do something differently to us, keeping us determined and everything so we’re going to keep trying to be the best.”

The Cowboys don’t play on Saturday but return to Shelton Stadium next Saturday to take on the Belhaven Blazers at 1 p.m.