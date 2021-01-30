HSU Women defeat UMHB

BELTON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team swept the season series from Mary Hardin-Baylor with a 71-64 win on Saturday in Belton that moved the Cowgirls in to first place in the American Southwest Conference West Division.

The Cowgirls used an early 10-0 run to take a 13-4 advantage late in the first quarter. HSU never trailed again and led for 38:07 in the game.

HSU led 33-20 with 1:26 to play in the half, which was its biggest lead of the game. The Cowgirls led 33-24 at halftime.

The Cowgirls led the entire third quarter until UMHB battled back to tie the game with :45 to play in the quarter. HSU then outscored the Cru 6-3 in the final second to take the lead 51-48 lead into the final quarter.

HSU scored the first seven points of the quarter and were able to hold the Cru off down the stretch.

Olivia Champion and Bethany McLeod had 13 points each for the Cru.

HSU had four players in double figures. Kaitlyn Ellis and Brittany Schnabel had 15 points each, Parris Parmer scored 14 points and Samantha Tatum had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

HSU is now 9-3 on the year and 4-2 in league play. UMHB fell to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in league action. The Cowgirls hit the road to play Belhaven and Louisiana College next weekend.

The winner of the ASC West will host the ASC Tournament at the end of the season. HSU now holds a lead and has a tiebreaker advantage on the Cru.