HSU Women roll in win over Belhaven

The HSU Cowgirls closed out their regular season home games with a convincing victory over Belhaven, 92-66.

HSU opened the game with an 18-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and did not look back.

They followed an impressive opening quarter with a completely dominant 2nd Quarter, outscoring Belhaven 34-14.

Parris Parmer led the team with 22 points.

Head Coach Kendra Hassell said, “I feel like we’re in a really good place right now going into these road games and finishing out the season. This was one of our better starts to a game we’ve had, everybody clicking and firing on all cylinders. I’m so proud of our kids and how they protected home court. We have a saying that’s all about it that they chant after we win here and it’s pretty impressive they were able to do it for an entire season.”

HSU closes out the season with four consecutive road games.