HSU Women’s Soccer staff earns regional honor

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer coaching staff has been named the United Soccer Coaches West Region Staff of the year.

Marcus Wood led the on-field coaching staff of Brent Camp, Manuel Cordova, Maddie McAdams, Michelle Mulrooney and student coach Brenna Ebbinghaus. Athletic trainer Melissa Erickson and strength coach Hagen Little also contribute to the coaching staff.

“We are proud of this honor because it recognizes our entire coaching staff and their contributions to our success,” said Marcus Wood. “The hard work that our staff does behind the scenes is certainly crucial to our sustained success. They all do a great job in their role so our student-athletes can take that guidance and turn it into wins on the field.

The Cowgirls went 7-0-2 and won their 18th consecutive American Southwest Conference Championship this spring.