ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ sophomore third baseman Gannon Azios was named second-team all-region by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Azios, who was a first-team all-ASC selection in his first year with the Cowboys, led HSU with a .393 batting average. He had seven home runs and 27 RBIs. His .696 slugging percentage ranked second in the ASC among regulars.

Azios is a transfer from Tarleton State and a native of Cedar Park.

2022 D3baseball.com All-Region 10 team

Player of the Year: Jack Thomson, Sr., 3B, Lewis & Clark

Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Herrera, Fr., SP, Centenary (La.)

Rookie of the Year: Tyler Herrera, SP, Centenary (La.)

Coach of the Year: Tim Scannell, Trinity (Texas)