Hardin-Simmons sophomore Cade Bell (Southlake, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bell returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.

The return ties a school record and was a part of the Cowboys 69-7 win over the Southwestern.

HSU takes on Howard Payne on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Brownwood at Gordon Wood Stadium.

Both teams enter the game with 6-1 records in the ASC.