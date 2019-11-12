HSU’s Bernal and Groom lead ASC soccer honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons senior Taylor Bernal was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year while senior teammate Kendell Groom was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year to highlight the 2019 ASC Women’s Soccer awards and all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Bernal led the league with 37 points and 16 goals to go with five assists for the ASC champion Cowgirls. Groom recorded three goals and four assists, while helping HSU record 15 shutouts.

HSU sophomore Madelyn Dowell was selected as the Midfielder of the Year. She led the ASC with 14 assists and four game-winning goals out of 11 scores. Howard Payne sophomore Delaney Castor earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors after leading the conference with 159 saves and 8.57 saves per game.

McMurry’s Alyssa Daily was the Offensive Freshman of the Year after racking up 11 goals, tied for the second most in the league. UT Dallas’ Morgan Stromberg recorded three assists and contributed to 13 shutouts, earning Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Junior midfielder Emily Blaettner of Mary Hardin-Baylor was selected as the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. McMurry head coach Charles Nobles earned Coach of the Year for the first time after doubling last year’s win total with a 12-4-6 record for the War Hawks.

Two student-athletes end their careers as four-time All-Conference selections – UTD defender Megan Theros and Ozarks goalkeeper Kiara Henry. Ten more are three-time All-ASC honorees.

2019 All-ASC Women’s Soccer Teams

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Taylor Bernal, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Player of the Year: Kendell Groom, Hardin-Simmons

Midfielder of the Year: Madelyn Dowell, Hardin-Simmons

Goalkeeper of the Year: Delaney Castor, Howard Payne

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Alyssa Daily, McMurry

Defensive Freshman of the Year: Morgan Stromberg, UT Dallas

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Emily Blaettner, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coach of the Year: Charles Nobles, McMurry

First Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

D Kendell Groom 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas

D Megan Theros 4 Sr. UT Dallas Batavia, Ill.

D Mackensie Moreno So. Hardin-Simmons Keller, Texas

D Karleigh Alsip 2 Sr. McMurry Pasadena, Texas

D Saige Serigny Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Cedar Park, Texas

F Taylor Bernal Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

F Alyssa Daily Fr. McMurry Vologda, Russia

F Sofia Munoz 2 So. UT Dallas Dallas, Texas

F Rana Hussein So. UT Dallas Houston, Texas

F Chelsea Graham 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Pasadena, Texas

M Madelyn Dowell 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Plano, Texas

M Taylor Marques 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas

M Keely Fillman 3 Jr. UT Dallas Los Angeles, Calif.

M Bailee Davis 2 Sr. UT Dallas Las Vegas, Nev.

M Dannah Fritschle Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas

GK Delaney Castor 2 So. Howard Payne Irving, Texas

GK Emmy McMaude 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas

Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

D Kristen Burdick So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Flower Mound, Texas

D Kate Holland 2 So. McMurry Mansfield, Texas

D Alexis Segura 2 Sr. LeTourneau Austin, Texas

D Joey Long 3 Jr. Ozarks Cabot, Ark.

F Ashleigh Rondon 3 Jr. East Texas Baptist Carrollton, Texas

F Reagan Sandford 2 So. LeTourneau Gastonia, N.C.

F Sky Reynolds 2 Jr. McMurry Midlothian, Texas

F Peyton Papenburg Sr. Belhaven Brandon, Miss.

M Ashley Langham Jr. Belhaven Florence, Miss.

M Meriah Sikora 2 So. McMurry Arlington, Texas

M Morgan McAdams Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

M Kara Gipson So. LeTourneau Fort Worth, Texas

GK Morgan Sherman So. UT Dallas Camarillo, Calif.

GK Kayla Gable Jr. Hardin-Simmons Mesquite, Texas

Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

D Alex Trammel Sr. Belhaven Madison, Miss.

D Kendra Cecil Fr. Howard Payne Odessa, Texas

D Tamara Mahoney Sr. LeTourneau Spring, Texas

D Kendall Cockayne Sr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss.

F Kara Moore Fr. Howard Payne Azle, Texas

F Stephanie White Sr. UT Dallas San Diego, Calif.

F Aylin Villalobos 2 Sr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

F Skylar Brown So. Ozarks Maumelle, Ark.

F Brianna Mickshaw So. East Texas Baptist Katy, Texas

M Shay Smith So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kerrville, Texas

M Raegan Kappler 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist McKinney, Texas

M Rebekah Stevenson 3 Sr. LeTourneau Conroe, Texas

M Pepper Ann Filbert Jr. Belhaven Brandon, Miss.

GK Mackenzie Wilbanks 2 So. LeTourneau Frisco, Texas

Honorable Mention

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

D Laura Williams So. East Texas Baptist Pearland, Texas

D Kayla Nichols Fr. East Texas Baptist Orange, Texas

D Caitlyn Scheibal Jr. Louisiana College Edwardsville, Ill.

D Chasity Som Jr. Louisiana College Carrollton, Texas

D Sonrisa Natividad So. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

D Krissa Woods Jr. Louisiana College Mount Pleasant, Texas

F Lesly Garcia 2 Jr. Howard Payne Houston, Texas

F Kaycee Moore 3 Sr. Concordia Texas Azle, Texas

F Madison Chaney 2 Sr. Ozarks Cape Girardeau, Mo.

M Kayla Carlove 3 Sr. Concordia Texas Carrollton, Texas

M Michaela Sabrsula Sr. Hardin-Simmons Tomball, Texas

M Ashland Hansen So. McMurry Wichita Falls, Texas

M Gisselle Estrada Fr. Ozarks Springdale, Ark.

M Olivia Gallegos Fr. East Texas Baptist Mesquite, Texas

M Marisah Mata Fr. Howard Payne Azle, Texas

M Kailey Barnes Fr. Ozarks Roanoke, Texas

M Marli Martin Jr. Sul Ross State Midland, Texas

GK Kiara Henry 4 Sr. Ozarks Rogers, Ark.

2 Two-Time All-Conference

3 Three-Time All-Conference

4 Four-Time All-Conference