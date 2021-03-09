HSU’s Brown and Fisher claim women’s ASC Track Athlete of the Week

Hardin-Simmons freshman Kynnedi Brown (Garland, Texas) placed second in the 100 meter hurdles at the Trinity Invitational with a time of 15.30 seconds, which leads the country. She also was third in the 400 meter hurdles in 1:06.10 and part of the winning 4×400 relay team in 4:13.04. Brown also leads all of Division III in the 400 hurdles and the Cowgirls lead in the 4×400 relay.

Hardin-Simmons senior Keni Fisher (Buna, Texas) finished third in the 100 meter dash at the Trinity Invitational in 12.77, which ranks fifth in the nation. She ran the anchor leg of the 4×100 meter relay, which leads the nation, in 49.59 seconds, placing second at the meet. Fisher also won the long jump, clearing 5.71 meters (18 ft.-9 in.) and was seventh with a high jump of 1.40 meters (4 ft.-7 in.). Her long jump is first in the nation. This is her second Athlete of the Week award of the year and third of her career.