HSU’s Bujnoch and Bell earn ASC honors

HSU’s Brock Bujnoch and Cade Bell are the Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brock Bujnoch, CB, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman cornerback Brock Bujnoch (Hutto, Texas) picked off three passes, including one in the endzone on the first drive of the game as the No. 8/8 Cowboys topped Howard Payne 38-14. He also posted four tackles in the win.

SPECIAL TEAMS OF THE WEEK – Cade Bell, PR, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Cade Bell (Southlake, Texas) returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to open the second half in the No. 8/8 Cowboys’ 38-14 road win at Howard Payne. He also added six catches for 49 yards. This is Bell’s second straight Player of the Week award, after returning a 90-yard punt for a score last week.