HSU’s Burleson doesn’t expect quick turnaround to be a problem for Cowboys

Division III college football teams across the state of Texas are coming off a strange season.

They didn’t get to play in the Fall because of the pandemic.

They did play an abbreviated season in the Spring, though.

That means a quick turn around for all of the players at HSU, McMurry, and Howard Payne.

Cowboys head coach Jesse Burleson says you don’t need to worry about his team and the quick turn.

Burelson says, “The way that our guys came together as a team and as a family, it’s just been unbelievable to watch and we’ve actually had to slow our guys down a little bit, because they are so unbelievably resilient. Their just ready to get back after it. We have to kind of pump the breaks a little bit, slow them down, give them a little more recovery time so that they’re 100% healthy and ready to go for the fall. So our guys are taking it and have made it more special than it ever had been and they’re ready to get back at it, get back together again and get ready for the seaon.”

The Cowboys report on August 12th to start practice.

The first game is September 4th against Wayland Baptist.