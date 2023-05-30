ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ senior shortstop Colby Seltzer was named first-team all-region 10 by D3baseball.com and by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Seltzer tied the Cowboy program season record for home runs with 16. He led the Cowboys with a .383 batting average and 67 hits, including 10 doubles, a triple, and 16 HRs for a .726 slugging percentage and the team-high 53 RBIs.

He also broke the school record for total bases in a season with 127 and the 53 RBIs were the second-most in school history. Seltzer was named a first-team all-ASC shortstop.

Seltzer, a transfer from Tarleton State and originally from Haslet, led the Cowboys to the ASC Championship game this season, his only year with the Cowboys.