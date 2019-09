Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Madelyn Dowell (Plano, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Women’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

She recorded a hat trick and an assist for seven points in the Cowgirls’ 14-0 victory against Texas College on Friday.

Dowell scored the first goal of the contest just 2:16 into the game, which proved to be the game-winner.