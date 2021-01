Hardin-Simmons senior center Kaitlyn Ellis (Breckenridge, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week.

Elllis led the Cowgirls with 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as HSU’s 60-50 victory at Sul Ross State.

She also added two assists, two steals and a block while shooting 53.8 percent (7-of-13) from the field.

HSU continues the 2020-21 season on Thursday with a home game against Mary Hardin-Baylor.