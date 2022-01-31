ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team was picked ninth in the preseason American Southwest Conference poll of coaches and sports information directors.

UT Dallas is the pick to win the 2022 American Southwest Conference baseball regular season title after a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information.

The Comets received 274 points and 15 out of a possible 22 first place votes to lead the ASC poll. They won the ASC Championship for the second time in 2021 and played in the NCAA Baseball Championship Regional. UTD went 30-12 overall and 19-7 in league play.

East Texas Baptist was picked second with 218 points and five first place votes after being the league’s runner-up last season. They were followed by Concordia Texas (199/2), Mary Hardin-Baylor (171), Ozarks (131), Belhaven (130), LeTourneau (100), Sul Ross State (92), Hardin-Simmons (61), Howard Payne (47) and McMurry (45).

In addition to the preseason poll, a total of 22 players – 11 position players and 11 pitchers – were named to the ASC Baseball Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning are 17 all-conference selections and one award winner from 2021.

Senior outfielder Garret Frazier and sophomore pitcher Wyatt Tumlinson were named to the ASC Watch List.

The 2022 season is the 26th in ASC baseball history and will start February 4. The ASC Baseball Championship is scheduled to start May 5 and is subject to change.

Diamond is the official baseball of the American Southwest Contest. All 11 members used Diamond and it will be used during the 2022 ASC Baseball Championship.

2022 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2021 Record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (15) 274 30-12 (19-7) 2. East Texas Baptist (5) 218 29-16 (19-8) 3. Concordia Texas (2) 199 21-13 (14-9) 4. Mary Hardin-Baylor 171 22-17 (13-10) 5. Ozarks 131 16-17 (13-10) 6. Belhaven 130 20-18 (15-12) 7. LeTourneau 100 15-22 (13-14) 8. Sul Ross State 92 14-19 (11-16) 9. Hardin-Simmons 61 9-25 (5-16) 10. Howard Payne 47 9-25 (5-22) 11. McMurry 45 9-24 (5-19)