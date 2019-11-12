HSU’s Gaffney claims women’s ASC West Division honor

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Taylor Gaffney (Frisco, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week in basketball.

Gaffney had 20 points in a 76-46 win against Texas Lutheran, followed by 19 in the 84-50 victory over Schreiner despite playing just 40 minutes combined in the two games.

She helped spearhead a defensive effort that limited the two opponents to 28.4 percent shooting and forced 32 turnovers per game.

For the weekend, Gaffney averaged 19.5 points and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 53.8 percent (14-of-26) from the field and 50 percent (6-of-12) from outside.

This is her third career Player of the Week award.