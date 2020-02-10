HSU’s Gaffney is Co-ASC West Player of the Week

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Taylor Gaffney (Frisco, Texas) is the Co-American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week.

Gaffney averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as the Cowgirls remained undefeated at home and at the top of the ASC West.

She ended her home career by draining a three-pointer, before coming out to standing ovation.

Gaffney scored 22 points with six assists in a 97-62 win over Louisiana College, followed by 18 points and five assists in a 92-66 victory versus Belhaven. This is her third Player of the Week of the season and fourth of her career.