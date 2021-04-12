HSU’s Garrett Frazier is the ASC Hitter of the Week

Hardin-Simmons junior outfielder and former Jim Ned Indian Garret Frazier (Tuscola, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week.

Frazier had a huge week at the plate, going 11-for-19 (.579) with four doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI. He had all three home runs in a 13-11 win over Sul Ross State, including the go-ahead shot in the ninth.

He tied the HSU and ASC record for homers in a game.

Frazier went into the weekend tied for the nation’s lead in doubles with 15 after his three-double performance at Schreiner.

