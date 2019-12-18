Live Now
HSU’s Groom and Bernal Named United Soccer Coaches Academic All-Americans

Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer seniors Kendell Groom and Taylor Bernal were named academic All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches on Wednesday.

Groom is a senior defender from Frisco, Texas with a 3.89 GPA as an exercise science major. She was named a first team academic All-American. Groom was the Defensive Player of the Year in the American Southwest Conference and has also been named a CoSIDA academic All-American and a United Soccer Coaches All-American for her efforts for the Cowgirls this season.

Bernal is a senior forward from Abilene, Texas with a 3.61 GPA as a psychology major. She was named a third team academic All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. Bernal led the conference in goals scored and was the Offensive Player of the Year.

