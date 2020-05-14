HSU’s Groom, Hudspeth named Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor winners

RICHARDSON, Texas – Kendell Groom of the women’s soccer team and Brett Hudspeth of the baseball team have been named the Hardin-Simmons University Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients from the American Southwest Conference for the 2019-20 season.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.

Recipients of the 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.

Hudspeth was an All-Conference and All-Region catcher as a junior and was the starter for the Cowboys when the season was cut short this season. He will be a three-time academic All-ASC selection and will graduate at the end of the semester. He is an accounting and business marketing major from Plano.

Kendell Groom was the full package as a student-athlete. She was an Academic All-America selection by CoSIDA, was an academic and playing All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, was the Defensive Player of the Year in the ASC, was a three-time first team All-ASC selection and propelled the Cowgirls to a 17th straight conference title. She is an exercise science major from Frisco.