Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kendell Groom (Frisco, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the week.

Groom led the Cowgirls to a pair of shutouts, a 2-0 win over Ozarks and 1-0, double-overtime victory against UT Dallas.

Groom and the HSU defense allowed just one shot on goal in the two games.

She netted the game-winning goal in the 107th minute against UTD.

This is Groom’s second Player of the Week award of the year.