HSU’s Harrison and Drane sweep ASC Men’s Track and Field honors

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Damonn Harrison (Frisco, Texas) is the ASC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Harrison posted the best 200 meter time in the country in 21.33 to win the event at the Cowboy Invitational. He also ran an 11.10 in the 100 meter dash, ranking ninth in the nation and was part of the event-winning 4×100 relay team in 42.70 that is ninth in Division III.

This is Harrison’s third Athlete of the Week award of the season.

Hardin-Simmons junior Devon Drane (McKinney, Texas) is the ASC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Drane won the discus at the Cowboy Invitational with a throw of 47.13 meters (154 ft.-7 in.), which is also the best mark in the country.

Drane placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 37.21 meters (122 ft.-1 in.), ranking eighth in the nation.