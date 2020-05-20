HSU’s Harrison Named Indoor Track All-American

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s indoor track member Damonn Harrison was named an All-American in two events.

All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Harrison was named an All-American in the 60m and 200m. He owns both Hardin-Simmons’ men’s indoor records in those events as well as the 400m record, setting all three in just his first year in the program.

Harrison qualified to compete in the 2020 NCAA Indoor Nationals in the 60m and 200m before the events were cancelled.

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded to student-athletes who score any portion of a team point (top-eight in the final of an individual event or as a member of a top-eight placing relay event) at the NCAA Championships.

In lieu of conduction of the national championship this season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division III Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

Based on the selected participants for the national championships initially announced by the NCAA on Sunday, March 8, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 Indoor Track & Field season:

Individual events: ALL student-athletes declared and initially accepted into their event.

Relay events: Members of ALL relays who produced the performance that was declared and initially accepted into their event.

A total of 675 athletes from 161 different institutions were honored on Tuesday.

Harrison is the first indoor and second-ever Hardin-Simmons’ men’s track All-American, joining Dustin Baker in the discus in 2015.