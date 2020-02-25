HSU’s Hathorn and O’Shea sweep ASC West tennis honors

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Kaitlyn Hathorn (Abilene, Texas) is the ASC West Division Women’s Player of the Week.



Hathorn went a perfect 6-0 on the week at No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles, helping the Cowgirls to three wins.



he posted 6-0, 6-1 singles and 8-3 doubles victories over Ozarks; 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and 8-1 wins over St. Thomas (Texas) and 6-0, 6-0 and 8-0 defeats over Howard Payne.



Hathorn teamed with Lauren Schaeffer in doubles.



Hardin-Simmons freshman Desmond O’Shea (College Station, Texas) is the ASC West Division Men’s Player of the Week.



O’Shea had a clean sweep for the Cowboys on the weekend, winning all three singles and all three doubles matches.



At No. 4 singles, he posted wins over Ozarks (6-0, 6-0), St. Thomas (Texas) (6-2, 6-0) and Howard Payne (6-0, 6-1).



O’Shea teamed with Josh Lopez at No. 2 doubles for an 8-2 win over the Eagles, 8-1 over the Celts and 8-2 over the Yellow Jackets.

