HSU’s Hemphill is as good as ever in 2019

Jaquan Hemphill said. “Before the play, we talked about it. I had my o-line talk to me about a couple holes I could hit, something I could hit on the back side. I trusted them, hit the back side, and made some shaking after that so it felt good getting open.”

Head Coach Jesse Burleson said, “He was able to make the last guy miss and I was thinking, oh my gosh, he might go the distance on this. You knew it was going to be a long one. I knew it was going to be 96 or 97, it was a pretty impressive run.”

A year after a season-ending shoulder injury, Jaquan Hemphill is back in action for HSU and breaking records in the process. Against Texas Lutheran, Hemphill turned on the burners, rushing for the Cowboys first touchdown of the game that went 97 yards. It was the longest offensive play in HSU history.

Hemphill said, “I definitely felt healthy, was ready to go and was hoping it was going to be a dominating season to start out that way.”

Burleson said, “Whenever he went down with that injury last year, we felt bad for him obviously but I felt bad for our team because he’s such a huge component to what we try to do. He’s a great leader, a team captain, the total package and it really hurt us losing him last year.”

Getting back on track after an injury can be very difficult. For Hemphill, he’s already rushed for 899 yards with 8 total touchdowns on the year in only five games.

Hemphill said, “I let the boys know I’m in it for the long run, I’m here for them, leading by example is my best trait I think, and I let them know I’m here for them and I’m going to give them 100% of what I’ve got.”

Hemphill and the Cowboys are open this week. They continue American Southwest Conference play on Saturday, October 19, at Shelton Stadium.