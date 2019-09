The HSU Cowboys beat Trinity, and freshman Freddy Hernandez helped lead the way.

Hernandez (Burleson, Texas) earned the American Southwest Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week when he scored the first two goals of the game in the Cowboys’ 3-1 upset of No. 6/9 Trinity (Texas) Sunday night.

Hernandez scored just 55 seconds into the game and added another goal in the 21st minute.