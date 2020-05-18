HSU’s Mabee Complex To Add Video Board

ABILENE, Texas – Continuing with his history of enhancing the student-athlete and fan experience at Hardin-Simmons University, prominent alum and donor Gene Adams has provided the funding for a new high-definition video board for the Mabee Athletic Complex.

The new video board will honor HSU Hall of Fame coach Bill Scott and his wife, Billie. Scott coached both basketball and golf for the Cowboys. The Mabee Complex is the 2,400-seat home of Hardin-Simmons volleyball and basketball.

Adams has also provided the funding for the scoreboard at the Streich Tennis Center, the scoreboard at John J. Hunter Field and the Jimmie Keeling scoreboard at Shelton Stadium.

“Once again we are grateful for Gene Adams and his financial support of Hardin-Simmons,” said Dr. John Neese, HSU’s director of athletics. “His generosity over the years has let us keep up with our scoreboard and videoboard technology. Not only is that great for our current student-athletes and fans, it also helps in recruiting more students to the university he clearly loves.”

Last year, 42 percent of the first-year students at HSU and nearly 500 students in total were involved in athletics at HSU.

Adams graduated from HSU in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and in 1962 earned a master’s degree in economics. He was a part of the national championship tennis team. He previously served on the HSU Board of Trustees, including five years as the chair. He has been inducted into the Hardin-Simmons Hall of Leaders and HSU Athletics Hall of Fame. Adams has also received the Keeter Alumni Service Award and the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The new high-definition board will also provide better marketing opportunities for HSU’s valued sponsors and is expected to be in place before the volleyball season in September.