Hardin-Simmons junior second baseman/catcher Mason McCord (Greenville, Texas) is the ASC West Division Hitter of the Week



She hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the sixth of the series finale against UT Dallas to win 5-4.



In the three-game series, she hit .615 (8-for-13) with a double, three homers, six RBI and five runs scored.