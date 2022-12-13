WACO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ senior linebacker Matt Mitchell has been selected as a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Mitchell is the 11th Hardin-Simmons football player to earn AFCA Division III All-American honor. He is also the first defensive player from HSU to be named to the AFCA team.

The three-time team captain had 74 tackles,12 tackles for loss, three sacks, forced two fumbles and had two interceptions on the year as the Cowboys led the conference in defense once again.

The Wimberley, Texas native is expected to come back for his COVID year next season to lead the Cowboys’ defense.