HSU’s Matt Mitchell earns ASC defensive honor after win over McMurry

The HSU Cowboys beat McMurry on Saturday, and Matt Mitchell is the American Soutwest Conference Co-defensive Player of the Week.

The Cowboys sophomore linebacker Matt Mitchell (Wimberly, Texas) had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks in the No. 7/9 Cowboys’ 24-21 victory over McMurry.

His effort help limit the War Hawks to 222 total yards and seven offensive points.

This is Mitchell’s second career Player of the Week.

With the win, the Cowboys improve to 3-1 in ASC play.

HSU’s next game is October 16 at East Texas Baptist.