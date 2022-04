Hardin-Simmons senior first baseman Peyton Newman (Bedford, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Co-Hitter of the Week.

Newman hit .636 (7-for-11) with a pair of doubles, a triple, five RBI and four runs scored as the Cowgirls took the series from Concordia Texas.

She was 4-for-4 with four RBI and two doubles in the series-opening 9-8 victory.