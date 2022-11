Hardin-Simmons freshman running back Noah Garcia (Abilene Cooper) is the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

Garcia compiled 142 yards and scored two touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts in the Cowboys 45-16 victory over Texas Lutheran.

The former Cooper Cougars had missed the last six games and his total yards rushing ranks third in a game by the American Southwest Conference teams this season.

HSU starts the playoffs on Saturday in San Antonio against Trinity.