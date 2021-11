Hardin-Simmons junior forward Parris Parmer (San Angelo, Texas) is the co-Offensive Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

Parmer hit a three-pointer with 6.3 seconds left to give the No. 14 Cowgirls a 65-63 win over Trinity (Texas).

In the game, she netted 18 points with nine rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal.

This Parmer’s third career Player of the Week.