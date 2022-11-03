MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball senior Parris Parmer was named a Preseason All-American by D3hoops.com on Thursday.

Parmer was the American Southwest Conference MVP last season, leading the Cowgirls to the ASC Championship where she was also named tournament MVP. She was named second team all-region by D3hoops.com last season as well.

Parmer led the Cowgirls last year with 11.8 points per game, shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and adding over five rebounds a game with 73 assist and 16 blocks on the season.

The Cowgirls were picked to repeat at the ASC Champion in the preseason poll and will begin the basketball season on Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. hosting the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs at the Mabee Athletic Complex in Abilene.