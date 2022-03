Hardin-Simmons senior Alex Pavkovich (Queensland, Australia) is the American Southwest Conference West Division Men’s Player of the Week.

Pavkovich earned a 7-5, 7-6 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan at No. 1 singles and an 8-4 top doubles win as the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 9-0 at home.

This is Pavkovich’s second career Player of the Week honors.