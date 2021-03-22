HSU’s Pogue and Howard Payne’s Bell earn ASC football weekly honors

HSU’s Jamie Pogue and Howard Payne’s Bell earn the American Southwest Conference Special Teams and Defensive Player of the Week awards.

Former Cooper Cougars and Hardin-Simmons senior kicker Jamie Paogue (Abilene, Texas) was 8-for-8 on extra point attempts in the Cowboys’ 58-6 win at Sul Ross State. He moved into the HSU’s career top 10 with 201 points. Pogue and the Cowboys play Mary Hardin-Baylor for the ASC Championship on Saturday at Shelton Stadium at 1 p.m.

Howard Payne junior safety Kyle Bell (Cypress, Texas) led the Yellow Jacket defense that held McMurry to 124 yards rushing in a 24-3 victory. Bell finished with 12 tackles, eight solo, one for a loss, an interception and a pass breakup. Howard Payne finishes the season at home against Belhaven.

