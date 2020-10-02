HSU’s Pogue is a semifinalist for national scholar-athlete honor

IRVING, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ senior placekicker Jamie Pogue has been named a national semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda and The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF).

Pogue is one of just 40 Division III student-athletes to earn the distinction and is the only one from the American Southwest Conference. A record 199 student-athletes nationwide in all levels of college football were selected.

A breakdown of this year’s class shows an average GPA of 3.67, nine nominees with a 4.0, 72 nominees with a 3.7 or better GPA and 94 of the selections are captains on their respective teams. In the group are 18 All-Americans and 108 all-conference selections with 85 from the FBS, 45 from the FCS, 20 from Division II, 40 from Division III and nine from the NAIA.

Pogue was an all-ASC kicker last year and was one of 10 finalists for the Fred Mitchell Award as the top placekicker in the nation. He set the school record for points in a season by a kicker with 92. He was 10-for-11 on field goals and hit 62-of-64 PATS, including his last 44. He only true missed one of his 73 kicks this season, a PAT in the season opener. The other two misses were blocks off the foot. He tied an NCAA record with 13 PATs in a game against crosstown rival McMurry.

His 10 field goals were the second-most in school history. He also is now third all-time in career field goals made. For his career, he is 17-of-21 on field goals and 129-of-136 on PATs. He set the school record for PATs in a season as a sophomore with 62 and tied it again as a junior.

He is a team captain with a 3.72 GPA as a history education major. He also serves as a leader of the FCA on campus, volunteers with the Reading With The Cowboys program at Ortiz Elementary and is involved with HSU’s partnership with the Special Olympics of Texas and works in the sports information office.

Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.

Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

“It is wonderful to see a record number of semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy® during such a turbulent year, proving the Future for Football is bright,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist’s achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates.”

Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013, and the winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the venue.

An All-Ivy League player and the captain of Columbia’s 1961 Ivy League championship team, Bill Campbell found his true calling after an unlikely career change at age 39 from Columbia football coach to advertising executive. His ability to recruit, develop and manage talented executives – all lessons learned on the gridiron – proved to be a critical component of his ability to inspire his business teams to the highest levels of success.

As the CEO and chairman of Intuit, Campbell’s unique talent in building teams allowed him to become one of the most influential individuals in Silicon Valley, using the lessons of the gridiron to mentor Steve Jobs of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Sundar Pichai and Eric Schmidt of Google, Scott Cook and Brad Smith of Intuit, John Doerr of Kleiner-Perkins, Dick Costolo at Twitter, Diane Greene of VMWare and countless others. His contributions were recently captured in a book titled “The Trillion Dollar Coach,” and during his lifetime, he affectionally became known as the “Coach of Silicon Valley.”

Campbell joined the NFF Board in 1978 while he was still a coach at Columbia, and he continued to serve with distinction until his passing in 2016. In 2004, the NFF recognized Campbell’s contributions and accomplishments by presenting him with the NFF Gold Medal, the organization’s highest honor. In 2009, the NFF renamed college football’s premier scholar-athlete award as The William V. Campbell Trophy® in his honor.