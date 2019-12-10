HSU’s Pogue named finalist for Fred Mitchell Award

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons junior placekicker Jamie Pogue was named as one of 10 finalists for the Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place Kicker Award.

The award is for the top place kicker in the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. There is also a community service element to the award.

The award is named after Fred Mitchell a long-time Chicago Tribune sports columnist who enjoyed a distinguished career as one of the nation’s first prominent small-college place-kicking specialists at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

During the mid-1960s, Mitchell set the NCAA College Division record for career points scored by kicking while playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference for the legendary Bill Edwards, who later was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Pogue set the school record for points in a season by a kicker with 92. He was 10-for-11 on field goals and hit 62-of-64 PATS, including his last 44. He only true missed one of his 73 kicks this season, a PAT in the season opener. The other two misses were blocks off the foot. He tied an NCAA record with 13 PATs in a game against crosstown rival McMurry.

His 10 field goals were the second-most in school history. He also is now third all-time in career field goals made. For his career, he is 17-of-21 on field goals and 129-of-136 on PATs. He set the school record for PATs in a season as a sophomore with 62 and tied it again as a junior.

He also serves as a leader of the FCA on campus, volunteers with the Reading With The Cowboys program at Ortiz Elementary (an at-risk school district near the HSU campus) and is involved with HSU’s partnership with the Special Olympics of Texas and works in the sports information office.

