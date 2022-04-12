MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Malik Pratt, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Malik Pratt (Killeen, Texas) won the 400-meter dash at the East Texas Invitational with a time of 48.11 seconds. His time ranks fifth Division III. Pratt was also part of the 4×400 relay team that finished second in 3:16.57, which is also fifth in the nation. This is his third Athlete of the Week of the season and fifth of his career.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kadi Downs, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Kadi Downs (Foreman, Ark.) placed second in the long jump at the East Texas Invitational, clearing 5.59 meters (18 ft.-4.25 in.). Her mark ranks 13th in Division III. Downs was also part of the 4×100 relay team that had a time of 51.73 seconds. This is her second Athlete of the Week of the year.