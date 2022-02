Hardin-Simmons senior Malik Pratt (Killeen, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Week.

Pratt moved to fifth in the nation with a 400-meter time of 48.10, placing eighth at the Jarvis Scott Open at Texas Tech.

He was also part of the 4×400-meter relay team that is now 32nd in Division III with a time of 3:19.66. Pratt ran the 60-meter dash in 7.35 seconds.

This is his third career Athlete of the Week honors.