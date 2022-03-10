HSU’s Malik Pratt is headed to North Carolina for the NCAA Division III Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

Pratt is the only Cowboy at the meet, andhe appears to have a shot at bringing home a medal in the 400 meters.

His school record time of 48.98 ranks him sixth in the meet.

He can’t wait to compete, and he couldn’t wait to tell his family he qualified.

Pratt said, “Uh, it was actually pretty cool. At first, cause of conversions and stuff I wasn’t really sure how high I was going to be ranked. But once I knew I was in a good spot it was pretty great. Like you can ask my coach, as soon as I got off the track I just kept running cause I had to go call my mom so it was a great feeling. It’s exciting to get out of Texas, I’ve been here my whole life so it’s always great to see new things. I’ve been on a plane before, a couple of times. But yeah, I actually have a fear of heights so that’s not really great, but it’s great to get out of Texas and stuff.”

Prat holds a share of four Cowboys records in the indoor and outdoor 400 meters.