HSU’s Quinn claims ASC Men’s Player of the Week honor

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Steven Quinn (Dallas, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Men’s Player of the Week.

Quinn had 28 points and nine rebounds in a 99-76 win over Concordia and followed with 19 points and seven boards in the Cowboys’ 80-77 victory against No. 9 Mary Hardin-Baylor.

For the week, he averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent (16-of-28) from the field and 5-of-10 from three-point range.

This is Quinn’s second Player of the Week of the season and third of her career.