Hardin-Simmons senior forward Steven Quinn (Dallas, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference co-Player of the Week.

Quinn dropped a career-high 31 points in the Cowboys’ 84-75 win against East Texas Baptist.

He also recorded seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists while shooting 8-of-11 from the floor and 12-for-12 at the line.

This is Quinn’s third Player of the Week of the year and fourth of his career.