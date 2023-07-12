RICHARDSON, Texas – Junior pitcher Aubrianna Salazar was awarded the 2022-23 American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year, the ASC announced Wednesday. Salazar was the female winner and Justin Ardis of UT-Dallas was the male recipient. 

The ASC Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Award honors each year a male and female student-athlete who best display attributes of sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship and academic integrity in his or her athletic, academic and life pursuits. The conference Directors of Athletics present the annual awards.

Salazar, a junior pitcher from Abilene, Texas, was the 2023 ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for softball. She was named All-ASC Third Team for pitcher the past two seasons and is a two-time selection on the ASC Academic All-Conference.

“Salazar is the heart of our [HSU] program,” Hardin-Simmons Head Coach Chanin Billings praised. “She is a local player who grew up two blocks from our field. She has not only made a big impact on the softball field but off the field as well. She spends all her free time training the local players and even coaches a team at their tournaments after our series. The game she tore her ACL her travel ball team came to the field to run out with the Cowgirls. Salazar inspires the younger generation of softball players and her fellow teammates. After battling an arm injury all season an ACL tear ended her year, and still she was in the crowd that game supporting her teammates. That same game was my 100th win and when seeing her afterwards her first words to me were, “we got your 100th win”. It’s never about her, it’s always about her teammates and about the game. There’s no player or person I respect more in my time coaching.”

Ardis, a senior men’s cross country player from Katy, Texas, earned 2022 ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for men’s cross country. He is also a two-time Academic All-Conference recipient. Ardis recorded a career-best 8k time of 28:57.2 at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival and was a top 50 finish at the ASC Championship.

At a race last fall an athlete on the UTD men’s team had an asthma attack during the race. Ardis ran by this individual and saw that he was having trouble breathing, Ardis stopped his race to get spectator’s attention in order to get this individual medical attention. He stayed with the athlete for about a minute, after seeing that people were coming to help our athlete, Ardis then finished his race.  By stopping, Justin “ruined” his own race to make sure his teammate will receive the necessary help. We feel that this selfless act of sportsmanship is something that should be recognized and commended.

2022-23 Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Award Nominees

Men
BaseballRhett GroszMary Hardin-BaylorJr.
BasketballJames CurtisUT DallasSr.
Cross CountryJustin ArdisUT DallasSr.
GolfTravis SkorheimConcordia TexasGr.
GolfBrady NelsonHoward PayneSr.
SoccerRussell GraySul Ross StateSr.
Tennis / East DivisionLandon FerreeHoward PayneJr.
Tennis / East DivisionJulian LeeLeTourneauSr.
Tennis / West DivisionDavyn WillifordHardin-SimmonsSr.
Track & FieldJacob WhiteLeTourneauSr.
Women
BasketballMollie DittmarEast Texas BaptistJr.
Cross CountryHolly DasherMary Hardin-BaylorSr.
GolfLilly SelfMary Hardin-BaylorJr.
SoccerHannah PurlEast Texas BaptistFr.
SoftballAubrianna SalazarHardin-SimmonsJr.
Tennis / East DivisionSuzuka NishinoUT DallasSr.
Tennis / West DivisionKayla PenaConcordia TexasSo.
Tennis / West DivisionReagan RamseySul Ross StateJr.
Track & FieldLynda FarmerHardin-SimmonsSr.
VolleyballCatherine CroftUT DallasSr.
    

Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year

YearMenWomen
1999-00Joe Fox, AustinCourtney Shires, Mississippi College
2000-01Michael Kawazoe, AustinSarah Birge, Austin
2001-02Phil Kaiser, OzarksLindsey Brotherton, Schreiner
2002-03Preston Meyer, Mary Hardin-BaylorJulie Richardson, Ozarks
2003-04Cody Brotherton, McMurryLyndsay Llewellyn, McMurry
2004-05Drew McMaster, Howard PayneKatie DeDeaux, Mississippi College
2005-06Kyle Shipp, Mary Hardin-BaylorBethany Harris, Mississippi College
2006-07Ryan Potter, LeTourneauMichelle Heckmann, Concordia Texas
2007-08Tyler Winford, Mississippi CollegeLindsey Peters, UT Tyler
2008-09Ty Palmer, Texas LutheranKrissy Seaman, UT Dallas
2009-10David Ashlock, UT Tyler (co)Kristen Chapman, LeTourneau
Sam Walker, Hardin-Simmons (co)
2010-11Ryan Yezak, East Texas BaptistWhitney Wyly, UT Tyler
2011-12Collin Janssen, Concordia TexasHannah Langley, Mississippi College
2012-13Marcus Bobb, OzarksJennifer Cooper, Mississippi College
2013-14Zakk Revelle, Sul Ross StateSamantha Guerrero, Howard Payne
2014-15Andrew Cummings, Ozarks (tri)Jordana Andrews, Ozarks
Matt Weaver, Ozarks (tri)
Isaiah Minick, Mary Hardin-Baylor (tri)
2015-16Xavier Scarlett, LeTourneau (co)Cheyenne Dowdey, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Seth Walters, LeTourneau (co)
2016-17Conner Combs, East Texas BaptistAlisa Wilson, LeTourneau
2017-18Caleb Thomasson, Sul Ross StateAbby Weaver, East Texas Baptist
2018-19Beau Billings, East Texas BaptistMarlee Blackwell, Belhaven (co)
Mullika Seekhieo, East Texas Baptist (co)
2020-21Kaden Treybig, Mary Hardin-BaylorRachel Kahler, UT Dallas
2021-22Justin Moore, LeTourneauSuzuka Nishino, UT Dallas