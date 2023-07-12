RICHARDSON, Texas – Junior pitcher Aubrianna Salazar was awarded the 2022-23 American Southwest Conference Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year, the ASC announced Wednesday. Salazar was the female winner and Justin Ardis of UT-Dallas was the male recipient.

The ASC Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Award honors each year a male and female student-athlete who best display attributes of sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship and academic integrity in his or her athletic, academic and life pursuits. The conference Directors of Athletics present the annual awards.

Salazar, a junior pitcher from Abilene, Texas, was the 2023 ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for softball. She was named All-ASC Third Team for pitcher the past two seasons and is a two-time selection on the ASC Academic All-Conference.

“Salazar is the heart of our [HSU] program,” Hardin-Simmons Head Coach Chanin Billings praised. “She is a local player who grew up two blocks from our field. She has not only made a big impact on the softball field but off the field as well. She spends all her free time training the local players and even coaches a team at their tournaments after our series. The game she tore her ACL her travel ball team came to the field to run out with the Cowgirls. Salazar inspires the younger generation of softball players and her fellow teammates. After battling an arm injury all season an ACL tear ended her year, and still she was in the crowd that game supporting her teammates. That same game was my 100th win and when seeing her afterwards her first words to me were, “we got your 100th win”. It’s never about her, it’s always about her teammates and about the game. There’s no player or person I respect more in my time coaching.”

Ardis, a senior men’s cross country player from Katy, Texas, earned 2022 ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for men’s cross country. He is also a two-time Academic All-Conference recipient. Ardis recorded a career-best 8k time of 28:57.2 at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival and was a top 50 finish at the ASC Championship.

At a race last fall an athlete on the UTD men’s team had an asthma attack during the race. Ardis ran by this individual and saw that he was having trouble breathing, Ardis stopped his race to get spectator’s attention in order to get this individual medical attention. He stayed with the athlete for about a minute, after seeing that people were coming to help our athlete, Ardis then finished his race. By stopping, Justin “ruined” his own race to make sure his teammate will receive the necessary help. We feel that this selfless act of sportsmanship is something that should be recognized and commended.

2022-23 Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Award Nominees

Men Baseball Rhett Grosz Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Basketball James Curtis UT Dallas Sr. Cross Country Justin Ardis UT Dallas Sr. Golf Travis Skorheim Concordia Texas Gr. Golf Brady Nelson Howard Payne Sr. Soccer Russell Gray Sul Ross State Sr. Tennis / East Division Landon Ferree Howard Payne Jr. Tennis / East Division Julian Lee LeTourneau Sr. Tennis / West Division Davyn Williford Hardin-Simmons Sr. Track & Field Jacob White LeTourneau Sr. Women Basketball Mollie Dittmar East Texas Baptist Jr. Cross Country Holly Dasher Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Golf Lilly Self Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Soccer Hannah Purl East Texas Baptist Fr. Softball Aubrianna Salazar Hardin-Simmons Jr. Tennis / East Division Suzuka Nishino UT Dallas Sr. Tennis / West Division Kayla Pena Concordia Texas So. Tennis / West Division Reagan Ramsey Sul Ross State Jr. Track & Field Lynda Farmer Hardin-Simmons Sr. Volleyball Catherine Croft UT Dallas Sr.

