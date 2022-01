Hardin-Simmons junior guard Brittany Schnabel (Millsap, Texas) is the co-Player of the Week for the American Southwest Conference.

Schnabel led the No. 21/22 Cowgirls to a season sweep over crosstown rival McMurry with an 88-69 win on Saturday.

She had 20 points, hit four three-pointers, had four steals and three assists.

This is Schnabel’s third Player of the Week of her career.