Hardin-Simmons sophomore guard Brittany Schnabel (Millsap, Texas) is the ASC West Division Player of the Week.

Schnabel had one of the best games of her career as the Cowgirls beat Mary Hardin-Baylor in a 68-55 victory.

She played all 40 minutes and had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals with no turnovers.

Schnabel was also 4-of-7 from three-point range to earn her second Player of the Week of the season.